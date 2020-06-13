Minneapolis Police Officers Write Open Letter Condemning Former Officer Derek Chauvin

"Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are," said the letter, signed by fourteen MPD officers. "We are not the union or the administration," says the letter.

"We are ready to hear and embrace calls for change, reform and reconstruction," says the letter, which comes as powerful police unions across the country are investigating, preparing for a once-in-a-generation clash over the surveillance and new surveys indicating that most Americans now acknowledge that African Americans are more likely to be mistreated or even killed by the police.

"There were many more willing to sign, but the group chose to show people from all over the PD, as well as men / women, black / white, straight / gay, leaders / frontline, etc. Internally, this is sending a message." , said. Paul Omodt, spokesman for the officers who wrote the open letter.

Most officers have ranks of lieutenant or sergeant, according to Omodt.