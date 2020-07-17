Minneapolis repeals anti-topless ordinance after police film nudity

Minneapolis has repealed an anti-topless ordinance after police used drones to film nude men sunbathing, alleging they were investigating reports of alcohol and drug use, according to reports.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Department voted Wednesday to repeal the ban on "showing female breasts" in city parks. Full nudity, however, is still prohibited.

The ordinance was largely focused after residents realized that the Golden Valley Police Department used a drone to catch swimmers who violated the law by going topless or naked in Twin Lake, WCCO reported. 4. The beach, known for being "hidden", attracted visitors with the understanding that many of them undressed their bodies.

"It's really known for being a safe place to be comfortable," said Elsie Olin, a frequent visitor to the beach.

On Friday, July 10, officers were on the beach to provide appointments to anyone who was topless, in violation of public space ordinances. Det. Sergeant Randy Mahlen said the GVPD has received more than a dozen complaints so far about nudity and public use of alcohol and drugs on the beach.

Officers would speak to beach lovers in an attempt to issue warnings, but repeated complaints led to more direct action. GVPD began a beach watch using drones to catch sunbathers in the nude sunbathing act, often finding them covered up when police arrived to issue a ticket or summons.

"[We were] just relaxing, enjoying a day without doing community work, trying to relax on the beach," Kristian Calbert told KARE 11 news. "We saw a drone coming up. We didn't think any of it because everyone has them now. Maybe ten minutes later, we heard, 'We think the police will come'."

Mahlen justified the use of drones, arguing that "it was no different than a surveillance camera in a public place for a high crime area."

Residents disagreed.

"It makes you uncomfortable to think that, oh, how often are you watching me? And what kind of authority is going on here?" Said Paula Chesley, who was written to topless sunbathe.

Other witnesses that day also accused police of singling out people of color as some of the first to have their information taken because they were topless or naked.

When a woman, who gave her name as "K. Hoefling" to the police, demanding to see offensive drone images, an officer informed her that she would need to file a Freedom of Information request, insisting that the police did not need consent to spying on the unauthorized nudist beach.

"I don't like that," said Calbert. "If you come to me right now and tell me 40 minutes ago that I was doing something, but you won't provide any proof and that's enough to get me in trouble, I don't think it's okay."

According to the new version of the ordinance, topless sunbathers will be able to enjoy the beach in peace, as long as they don't care about Toms spies in the air.