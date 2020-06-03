Minneapolis School Board Votes to End Contract with Police

the Minneapolis The Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday to terminate its contract with the police department after the death of George Floyd May 25.

The Minneapolis Police Department has reportedly worked with the school system for decades.

The school board's decision comes the same day that the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) announced that it would launch an investigation into "systemic discriminatory practices toward people of color" at the MDP.

The MDHR also filed a civil rights charge against the department, following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody.

"The recent actions of officers at the Minneapolis Police Department are directly contrary to the values ​​the District seeks as a partner," MPS Board President Kim Ellison said in a statement Tuesday.

"The District has decided that the current contract and any ongoing service contracts with the Minneapolis Police Department do not align with the priorities of the District's social and emotional learning and equity goals."

In a statement Tuesday, Assistant Principal Erick Fors said: "The Minneapolis Police Department appreciated the opportunity to provide years of service to Minneapolis Public Schools through the Official School Resource Program (SRO)."

"We will continue to work cooperatively with the Minneapolis Public Schools regarding safety issues," said Fors.

Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, spoke to the media on Tuesday, for the first time since Floyd's death, and spoke about how this will affect her son the most.

"I want everyone to know what these officers took," Washington said Tuesday. "Gianna has no father. He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the hall. If she has a problem and needs her father, she no longer has it."

"We must take all measures within our power to stop the systems of oppression," MPS Ellison said in a statement reported by the local. Fox News outlet. "For the MPS School Board, that means suspending our contractual relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department."

Board President Kim Ellison could not immediately be reached for comment.