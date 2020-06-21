Minneapolis shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 11 injured, police say

One man died and 11 people were injured early Sunday morning when shooting erupted in a Minneapolis business district, police said.

The shooting occurred around the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue, not far from Bde Maka Ska, the largest lake in the city's Chain of Lakes.

"12 people sustained gunshot wounds in an incident in the 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult man died and 11 have no life-threatening injuries," the city's police department posted on Twitter.

There was no indication that a suspect or suspects had been arrested, and there are no details on what may have caused the shooting.

The shooting continued for one block, with local business windows shooting up, a Minneapolis Star-Tribune reporter reported on Twitter.

Police warned residents to stay away from the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.