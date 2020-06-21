Minneapolis shooting: one person died and 11 others were injured, according to police





The shooting took place early Sunday morning in the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The 11 survivors suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No arrests have been made, and the motive remains unclear.

Witnesses said Hennepin Avenue South was also the scene of looting and destruction when the violence marred protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, who was killed in the same city.

Some of the same businesses on the street, which had just finished repairing last month's damage, are now left with broken windows from the shooting.

Several people who called 911 said the shooting continued on the block and that people dispersed, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder told CNN affiliate WCCO. At first, the shots sounded like fireworks, witness Erik Thompson told CNN. But he kept going. "We started hearing ringing in our ears, and it was the bullets coming at us," he said. Thompson said he was standing near two police officers on patrol, who immediately drew their weapons and took a tactical position behind a vehicle before proceeding to the scene of the shooting. Fred Hwang, the manager of a restaurant near where the shooting occurred, told CNN that the shooting started at 12:27 a.m. Because a waiter was printing a receipt with that time stamp when shots were heard just outside the restaurant. Hwang, who was outside the restaurant and saw the shooting, said at least two groups of people were shooting at each other. After the shooting stopped and the victims were taken to the hospital, Hwang said he inspected the scene and found ammunition shells that appear to be from three different types of weapons.

CNN's Holly Yan contributed to this report.