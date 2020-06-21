Minnesota does not pass the police reform bill; Governor Walz says he is & # 39; ashamed & # 39;

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz expressed frustration Saturday after a week-long special session in the state Senate failed to pass a police reform bill.

Walz said he was "ashamed" that a decision could not be made after George Floyd's death "and national recognition of racial and police accountability."

"The world was watching us," he added.

Republicans in the Minnesota State Senate had said they would review the changes that Democratic lawmakers proposed within a week, officially ending all Friday, despite not having an official deadline.

Republican lawmakers gave what they called a "final offer" on police reforms, which Democrats said did not achieve any real change.

Republicans rejected three proposals, according to FOX 9, which include any police underfunding, granting voting rights to criminals, and granting the Attorney General jurisdiction over police-involved deaths.

"Minor changes can't solve major problems," said Democratic Sen. Jeff Hayden after Senate Republicans submitted their offer.

Democratic lawmakers presented a counteroffer about two hours after Republicans submitted their initial offer. But Walz said Saturday that Republican lawmakers never responded to the Democratic caucus.

"The Senate deferred without saying what was wrong with that accountability offer, what was wrong with those problems," Waltz said during a press conference on Saturday, adding: "This is a failure to participate."

Walz said some lawmakers take the "your way or the highway attitude, and that's not acceptable."

"Bringing the ball home in the middle of this is a shame for Minnesota," Walz said, making his frustrations clear.

Walz said lawmakers had more than enough time to read the bill in its entirety and work to negotiate a compromise that both Republicans and Democrats could have agreed to.

"I am a really angry citizen," added Walz, urging Republican and Democratic senators to return to the table and negotiate.