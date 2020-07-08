Minnesota fisherman earns 200 fish on 2-day trip

That is a lot of fish.

On a recent fishing trip, a Minnesota fisherman caught the staggering 200 fish. To make the feat even more impressive, he says 60 of those fish were over 25 inches long.

TJ Harig featured photos of his many captures on Facebook in a post that included more than 40 photos.

The excited fisherman wrote: “I can't find other words but thank God! I experienced something that may never happen again. So here's a fishing story for you … In 2 days of fishing I landed 60 walleyes over 25 ". That includes 12-28" and 2-29 ", which are the largest walleye I have ever caught. In a 20 minute stretch I landed 5 more fish than 27 ". I'm still incredulous of what I experienced. "

Harig spoke to CBS Local in Minnesota about his catches and explained: “Fishing was a little slow at first. The fish were small, so I just moved. "

Apparently moving his boat was the right decision, as the fish began to bite.

"I know I caught over 60 fish over 25 inches," he explained. "And probably 150-200 walleyes in all."

Harig said he was fishing in 30 feet of water and that when he hooked a larger fish, he realized before winding it up. While he caught an incredible amount of fish, he threw them all back. He said if he caught one over 30 inches, however, he would have saved it for his wall.

"I probably caught more bigger walleyes in those two days than in my entire life," he said.

When asked for advice, he offered, "I guess the most important thing is that you can't fish sitting on the couch. You have to go out into the water."