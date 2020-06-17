Minnesota Freedom Fund under pressure after receiving $ 30 million in donations, spending over $ 200G on bail

A Minnesota nonprofit that raised more than $ 30 million to rescue incarcerated protesters amid protests against police brutality has spent only a fraction of the millions on their cause.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund said it has paid more than $ 200,000 in ransoms in the weeks since the protests began following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

"We are working to do more," the group tweeted on Monday.

The low payment figure relative to a massive increase in donations sparked criticism online.

"Give the money back to people NOW. Before we find a way to get it back anyway," one person replied.. “Raised 35 million and only 200k went to bail funds? Absolutely no justification for that. "

"I'm not here to pass judgment," another tweeted. "Right here to do the math. 200,000 of 35 million is 0.57%."

Another user posted: “No, we want receipts. You received millions.

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted in response along with a tweet criticizing another group for a similar alleged dishonesty.

"This sounds familiar," he wrote.

Messages to the Fox News MFF were not immediately returned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fund was established in 2016 to pay criminal and immigrant bonds for those who were unable to pay, with the goal of ending the cash bond, disproportionately affecting poor defendants. Before the national protests that started in May, the nonprofit paid a maximum of $ 1,000 "over the course of a normal day," according to its website.

Until last month, the group mainly paid for a handful of misdemeanors each month, it said Tuesday in a series of tweets. The nonprofit said it prioritizes bail for people of color, the homeless, Minnesota residents and detainees while participating in social justice causes.