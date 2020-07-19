Minnesota governor & # 39; does his thing & # 39 ;, says businessman's lawyer fighting against coronavirus orders

The Minnesota small business owner told "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday that Governor Tim Walz left "small businesses suffering" and that is why she and other business owners sued the governor.

The lawsuit accuses the governor of overstepping his authority over his use of emergency powers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Governor Walz said we are a nonessential business, when he left other businesses open like Walmart [and] Target," Larvita McFarquhar, who was one of several business owners who challenged a series of executive orders from Walz that forced them to temporarily close , said.

McFarquhar, who owns a restaurant as well as a dance studio and gym center, went on to say that her three businesses were forced to close due to the governor's orders and that "she couldn't earn an income or live doing anything."

"The governor has acted like a drunk monarch because he has not been following any of the rules," said McFarquhar's lawyer, Erick Kaardal.

"Instead of working with the legislature, agencies and judges, he is just doing his thing."

"He issued 75 executive orders," Kaardal continued, adding that "he is issuing them like a handkerchief."

"It is just ridiculous," he said. “We can't even keep up with him. He refuses to work with anyone else. It is a lack of leadership. "

Small businesses and Minnesota lawmakers who defy Walz's executive orders during the pandemic claim that Walz has been out of control by taking measures that they say illegally restrict civil liberties.

The Free Minnesota Small Business Coalition, which includes leading individual companies and several state lawmakers, asserts that Walz's orders amount to inappropriate legislative action and that the statute allowing emergency declarations by an "act of nature" does not apply to a pandemic.

The statute under which Walz issued his orders authorizes peacetime emergency declarations in a number of situations, including acts of nature, which is the category Walz claims justifies the orders. However, the coalition argued in a court filing earlier this month that the law does not allow restrictions on civil liberties, and that the law itself violates the Minnesota constitution because it allows the governor to usurp the legislative power that belongs to the state legislature.

The restrictions include limits on the number of people who can gather both indoors and outdoors, as well as which companies can be open during the pandemic. The plaintiffs argue that the restrictions are overly broad.

On Sunday, Kaardal said that "an hour and a half oral argument" took place "before the judge and the judge was considering our arguments that the governor under our constitution has to work with the legislature, work with agencies, even work with the judges in this type of situation. "

In a statement to Fox News on Saturday, Walz said: "The virus has forced the state to take drastic measures to keep Minnesotans safe, but it is an action that is within the authority of the governor." It is also in line with federal guidance and is similar to what many other states are doing. "

In response to the statement, Kaardal sent a message to Walz: "The Minnesota constitution is different, Governor."

"Governor Walz, you have to work with the legislature, you have to work with the agencies and with the judges," he continued. “You cannot do it all on your own and by ignoring these legal limitations you are acting like a monarch. Not good. You have to stop now.

He went on to say that his client "has some good ideas … on how to make these regulations work better, but you're not listening."

"You are not listening to anyone," Kaardal said.

McFarquhar explained some of his ideas, which included the safe reopening "so that everyone can prosper as a small business owner."

"We don't like being crushed, not knowing what to do, what will happen next," he said.

She went on to say that the most important thing to reopen safely is "clean."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison supported Walz, claiming that the executive orders are correct.

"I support the legality and constitutionality of the governor's executive orders and will stand up for them firmly in court," Ellison said in a statement to local KSTP media when the challenge was presented in May. That said, this lawsuit is a distraction from what we all need to focus on: fighting the pandemic. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lawsuit seeks a court order that prevents Walz from exercising any additional powers under the emergency declaration statute.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.