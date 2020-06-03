Minnesota Governor Tim Walz personally apologizes to CNN's Omar Jiménez arrested while covering protests

"Thank you for the professionalism, thank you for your understanding, and I am deeply sorry," Walz, a Democrat, told Jiménez during an interview at George Floyd's death site in Minneapolis. "And you may know that we have made other mistakes about it in making sure you have access. But the protocols and everything else, as we are learning, have to change because we have to create the space for you to tell the story."

Jiménez, producer Bill Kirkos, and photojournalist Leonel Méndez were arrested Friday morning in Minneapolis when Jiménez was reporting live, and even after identifying himself to the state police as a media outlet. They were released approximately an hour later and reported on the protests again.

Walz apologized for his arrest during a press conference later that day, saying that it should never have happened and that he takes "full responsibility" for the incident. But Wednesday was the first time he had directly apologized to Jiménez.