Minnesota Governor Tim Walz personally apologizes to CNN's Omar Jiménez arrested while covering protests

"Thank you for the professionalism, thank you for your understanding, and I am deeply sorry," Walz, a Democrat, told Jiménez during an interview at George Floyd's death site in Minneapolis. "And you may know that we have made other mistakes about it in making sure you have access. But the protocols and everything else, as we are learning, have to change because we have to create the space for you to tell the story."

The governor's apology comes as journalists face assault and arrest while reporting on protests and riots nationwide. Since May 29, journalists have denounced at least 125 violations of press freedom throughout the country, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Monday. On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union said it is file a class action and ask a Minnesota court to stop what it calls "unconstitutional conduct directed at journalists."

Jiménez, producer Bill Kirkos, and photojournalist Leonel Méndez were arrested Friday morning in Minneapolis when Jiménez was reporting live, and even after identifying himself to the state police as a media outlet. They were released approximately an hour later and reported on the protests again.

Walz apologized for his arrest during a press conference later that day, saying that it should never have happened and that he takes "full responsibility" for the incident. But Wednesday was the first time he had directly apologized to Jiménez.

"Once again, I deeply regret that it happened. I appreciate that you are back here covering (this)," he told Jiménez.

Wednesday was also Walz's first visit to the monument at the Floyd death site.

Walz told Jiménez that he wanted to visit the site so that he could "feel personally and viscerally" the pain of the community.

"I don't think we have another chance to fix this in the country. I really don't. I don't think that's hyperbole. Being at the heart of this and seeing the community's pain so viscerally, this is going to have to be that change that we seek ", said.



