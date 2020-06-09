Minnesota man charged with arson after police station caught fire in George Floyd riots

A Minnesota man was charged in connection with arson fire at a Minneapolis police station during the unrest over the death of George Floyd, authorities said Monday.

Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, of St. Paul, was charged in federal court with aiding and abetting arson fires at the Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct, the Justice Department said. The station was set on fire during the May 28 riot that began after Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody days earlier.

Protesters stormed the compound around 10 p.m. and started a fire after police on the roof were rescued by helicopter. The fire was established a short distance from Floyd's altercation with four Minneapolis police.

Federal prosecutors said St. Paul police officers were called to a Menards home improvement store June 3 after Wolfe was seen wearing armor with his name written on duct tape, a seat belt. and a cane in the store. The belt had handcuffs and a knife attached.

He was fired from his security guard post at the store hours before he referred to posts on social media about the theft of items from the police compound.

The officers responded and arrested Wolfe. According to federal prosecutors, they recovered additional items, including a 9mm pistol, police radio, riot helmet, and an overdose kit issued by the police.

Wolfe allegedly admitted to being inside the police compound the night of the fire, stealing police property and pushing a wooden barrel into the fire to keep it on fire.

He was also identified in several photographs showing him in front of the burning station with a police baton. He is being held in the Hennepin County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.