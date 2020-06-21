Minnesota non-white correctional officers blocked Derek Chauvin's surveillance: complaint

Eight minority correctional officers in Minnesota say they were sent to a separate floor in a county jail and banned from protecting the fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after his arrest for the death of George Floyd, according to a report. .

Minority officers working in Ramsey County, who have filed a discrimination complaint, also say a supervisor told them they were viewed as a potential "responsibility" regarding Chauvin's stay in jail due to his race, reported the Star Tribune of Minneapolis.

SECOND COP OF MINNEAPOLIS LINKED TO GEORGE FLOYD CASE RELEASED UNDER DEPOSIT: REPORTS

The prison superintendent who made the decision to affect minority officers has since been demoted, the newspaper reported.

The matter has negatively affected morale among county correctional officers, Bonnie Smith, an attorney for the eight officers who filed the complaint, told the newspaper.

One of the minority officers, whom the newspaper did not identify, wrote his reaction to the superintendent's order.

"I understood that the decision to segregate had been made because we could not be trusted to carry out our job responsibilities professionally with the high-profile inmate, solely because of the color of our skin," said the acting sergeant, who is black. . he wrote, according to the complaint. "I am not aware of a similar situation in which white officers were separated from an inmate."

The superintendent, identified as Steve Lydon, said he made his personnel decision quickly, learning that Chauvin would be in jail in 10 minutes.

"Out of care and concern, and without the comfort of time, I made the decision to limit exposure of employees of color to a murder suspect who could exacerbate those feelings," Lydon said during an internal investigation, the Star Tribune reported.

Chauvin, 44, faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with Floyd's death on May 25 on a Minneapolis street. It was Chauvin who was seen in a viral video with one of his knees on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes, with Floyd saying "I can't breathe" before he stopped responding. Floyd was later pronounced dead in a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chauvin and three other officers were fired the following day and arrested later in the week. Chauvin was arrested on May 29 on initial charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Until early Sunday morning, two of the fired officers, Thomas Lane, 37, and J. Alexander Kueng, 26, were free after posting bail, while Chauvin and Tou Thao remained behind bars awaiting further investigation. legal actions.

The other three officers faced charges of aiding and abetting in connection with Floyd's death.