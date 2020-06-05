Minnesota to reopen gyms and indoor dining next week

Bartender Chief Sean Hughes cleans a table at the King Street Oyster Bar restaurant on Saturday, May 30 in Washington, D.C., as the city prepares to reopen its doors. Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call / AP

Officials in Washington DC outlined at a press conference today the metrics needed for the nation's capital to enter reopening phase two and noted that the earliest date to enter this phase would be June 19.

Key metrics that public health officials would need include:

14 days of sustained decline in community outreach starting today

Hospital capacity less than 80% for 14 days.

15% or less positivity rate test for 7 days

More than 90% success in finding contacts for the person who tested positive in one day, more than 90% success in contacting close contacts of the positive test in two days

In phase two, more companies may start to reopen with certain restrictions, including museums and indoor restaurants, in accordance with the plans to reopen the city.

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the Washington, DC, Department of Health, also described the key metrics that could trigger the intervention, which would not necessarily prevent the District from entering Phase two, but would require intervention by the city government .

As of June 4, DC had 9,199 people who tested positive for the coronavirus, and 479 people died from the virus.

Regarding the protests that have taken place in the city, Mayor Muriel Bowser said, "We don't know what the impact of these protests will be on our Covid experience in DC, we hope we don't see a spike." and we have to measure everything that happens within our control and not within our control. "

Bowser said whether or not there is an increase in cases as a result of the protests, DC will still have to "accommodate anyone who becomes ill."

Bowser also announced that, in June, all DC government employees must complete contact tracking training in order to participate in the DC contact tracking force, if necessary.