Miranda Devine blames Blasio, bail reform laws for the worrying increase in murders in New York: he is a "free for all"

Bail reform laws and other policies backed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, which have helped clean prisons and let some criminals back on the streets, are directly responsible for a worrying increase in City murder rate, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Sunday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Devine told host Jedediah Bila that De Blasio's recent policies have focused on "stripping the police," and warned that it is only a matter of time before chaos in the area. CHOP from Seattle travel to New York.

"What we see there is really a microcosm of what we see in other parts of the country, in these other great liberal cities," Devine explained.

New York sees a spike in murders, robberies: New York police

"In New York, the problems we are having with this increase in crime, completely understandable when you look at Bill de Blasio's policies, which have had to do with dispossessing the police, as happened in Seattle … and decriminalizing small offenses of disorder. "

Devine said the Democratic efforts contradicted the broken windows policies instituted by former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, which were credited for helping to dramatically reduce crime in the city during the 1990s.

NYPD HUNTS Suspects Disruptive Attacks on Officer Captured on Video

"Anyone who's been to New York in the old days of the '80s and' 90s remembers how dangerous it was, how unpleasant it was," Devine said. "You know, we seem to have forgotten that lesson."

For his part, de Blasio said late last year that, under current law, many suspects were left behind bars only because they were unable to post bail, maintaining a system that he said would not work in the long term.

Devine continued: "This is a direct consequence of Albany and its bail laws, the bail reform laws that came into play on January 1, and the police, NYPD, warned us what was going to happen. "

"It's just this wrestling for everyone," he concluded, comparing the chaos to "the movie & # 39; Joker & # 39; where you let prisoners out of the asylum and poor people on the streets of New York just don't know what is happening to them. "