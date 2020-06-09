Miranda Devine: Democrats have moved so far to the left that they are eating their own

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on Tuesday criticized the decision of the Minneapolis city council to dissolve its police force.

“In [Mayor] Jacob Frey, you have the perfect embodiment of the modern Democratic Party. Someone who is so liberal and so weak that he doesn't represent anything, "Devine told" Fox & Friends ".

Devine said the idea of ​​abolishing police forces has become the mantra of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Even for Jacob Frey, who was a bridge too far, and yet within a day, the Minneapolis city council decided that they were, for the most part, going to move to the police; They have no solution; They haven't told us what their plan is to quell the violence in the city, "Devine said.

Devine wrote in an opinion piece that "Jacob Frey, the soy boy from Minneapolis, shows that no matter how much you humiliate the mob, you can never wake up enough."

"Frey is the perfect representative of a Democratic party that has moved so far to the left that it is eating alive," Devine said.

"Their excessive gestures are as useless as those of white women on the streets of Manhattan last week who were tricked by a man who claimed to work for the Black Lives Matter to get on his knees and apologize for his & # 39; white privilege & # 39 ; ". Five well-meaning women were tricked by his camera, but at least all it cost was his pride. "

Devine said that Minneapolis is one of the most dangerous cities in the country.

“There is gang violence, shootings, and killings in that city. It's crazy, but it's taken off like a virus across the country, "Devine said.

"It is a utopian dream. It is based on hatred of this type of masculinity that many police forces represent. And also the fact that many police and military are fans of Donald Trump. That is another reason why they are on the nose" .