Miranda Devine: the reaction to & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; shows that you can never wake up enough

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Tuesday that the new reaction against the musical "Hamilton" shows that "you can never wake up long enough."

Lin Manuel Miranda leaned back to be as inclusive as possible. He raised non-white actors to portray historically white figures. He celebrated Hamilton as an immigrant, "Devine told" Fox & Friends. "

"But now it is not good enough, which shows that these cultural revolutionaries cannot be appeased."

Devine continued: “Winston Churchill said appeasement is only feeding the crocodile in the hope that it will eat you one last time. You have to stand up.

& # 39; HAMILTON & # 39;: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT MUSICAL STREAMING ON DISNEY +

The hip-hop musical Broadway was available on Disney + last Friday.

"Hamilton", created by Lin Manuel Miranda, tells the story of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton with an almost non-white cast. The musical, which was first performed in 2015, won 11 Tony Awards and has had several tours.

Devine reacted to calls to "cancel & # 39; Hamilton & # 39;" in light of the Black Lives Matter movement shortly after the streaming debut of the Broadway musical on Disney +. The center of attention has been on its main character, founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Miranda portrays Hamilton as a young and ambitious immigrant passionate about the abolition of slavery. The play has come under scrutiny when someone revealed that Hamilton was a slave trader.

Miranda apologized for the official Twitter account "Hamilton" and said: "We spoke on the day of the Pulse shooting. We spoke when Vice President Mike Pence came to our program 10 days after the election."

Miranda later said in a 90-second video: "That we have not yet firmly stated the indisputable truth that Black Lives Matter and denounce the systematic racism and white supremacy of our official channels & # 39; Hamilton & # 39; is a moral failure on our part. "

Devine said Miranda's response to the criticism is simply an attempt to appear awake to avoid further violent reactions.

"They're kind of stuck. It's like Stockholm Syndrome if you're liberal and you're caught up in this awakening revolution. You can't believe you're on the wrong side of history," Devine said.

"It really is not about individual sins or the sins of Alexander Hamilton. It is really about trying to erase and cancel the history of the United States and consider everything in the past to be hopelessly racist and hateful. President Trump put it in his speech at Mount Rushmore: the culture of cancellation is this fascist ideology of the left and totalitarian, and they want a zero zone. They want to destroy everything related to the United States, everything that is good and start from the beginning to create God knows what. I think it's about destruction. "