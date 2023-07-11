The Miss America Organization has long been a fixture in American culture, but it has come under fire in recent years for its treatment of women. A new documentary, “Miss America,” explores the beauty-queen culture’s dark side, including bullying, body shaming, and misogyny. In response, the CEO of the Miss America Organization, Shantel Krebs, has issued a statement defending the organization and its values.

The Controversy Surrounding the Miss America Organization

The Miss America Organization has been the subject of controversy for many years. In 2018, the organization was rocked by a scandal when leaked emails revealed that its CEO, Sam Haskell, and other top executives had made derogatory comments about former Miss America winners. The scandal led to the resignation of Haskell and several other top officials and sparked a national conversation about the treatment of women in the beauty-queen industry.

The new documentary, “Miss America,” takes a deep dive into the issues raised by the scandal and explores the broader culture of bullying, body shaming, and misogyny within the beauty-queen world. The film features interviews with former Miss Americas contestants and industry insiders, who share their experiences of being objectified and mistreated by the organization.

The Response from the Miss America CEO

In response to the documentary, Miss America CEO Shantel Krebs issued a statement defending the organization and its values. Krebs acknowledged that the organization has faced challenges but emphasized that it has made significant strides in addressing these issues and promoting a more positive and inclusive culture in recent years.

“We recognize that there have been challenges in our organization in the past, but we have taken significant steps to address these issues and create a more positive and inclusive culture,” Krebs said. “We are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for all of our contestants, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the Miss America Organization is a place where all women can thrive and succeed.”

Krebs also highlighted some of the positive changes the organization has made in recent years, including eliminating the swimsuit competition and introducing a more diverse and inclusive judging panel.