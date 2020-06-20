Missing autistic boy found safe with family dogs

Thank goodness for the dogs!

A missing 3-year-old Florida autistic boy was found safe and sound after being guarded by his family's dogs.

Marshal Butler, a non-communicative autistic boy, walked away from his family's home on Wednesday in Ponce de León, Florida, prompting a search in the neighborhood.

"We were in a panic," Kayla Stewart, Butler's aunt, told WJHG, a local NBC affiliate. "All kinds of worse scenarios are going through their minds."

The family, along with neighbors, local and country police, as well as officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission searched for Marshal for several hours before finding him a mile away near a river, unharmed and flanked by family dogs, buckwheat and nala

"His two dogs were there with him. … [We are] grateful that the puppies have guided him. I guess they kept him safe, ”said a neighbor to the television station.