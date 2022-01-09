

It is a spy-action adventure drama film based on Mission: Impossible by Bruce Geller. It stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt. This movie is “the ultimate action flick” and it has been called by many critics as one of the best movies. The film is the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible film series.

Why watch Mission: Impossible 7 movie?

The movie is worth watching because it stars everyone’s favorite Tom Cruise. Also, the movie series has a great storyline what keeps the viewers hooked to their screens. It is a great movie to watch on holidays or when you want to have fun and entertainment. The Mission Impossible movies are must-watch ones!!

What will Mission: Impossible 7 be about?

For now we know nothing except that the movie will be “The further adventures of IMF agent Ethan Hunt” as per official declaration. No update has been released about the movie for now.

What is Mission: Impossible movies about?

The movie series follows various dangerous missions and assignments of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), a U.S. government special agent. He is sent to counter various threatening enemies and stop the force all the while preventing an impending global disaster.

When is Mission: Impossible 7 coming on screens?

The seventh installment of the movie is set to come later in the year 2022, i.e. on September 30, 2022 .

Who will be in the cast?

The movie is written and directed by the acclaimed Christopher McQuarrie. The movie will star:

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an IMF agent

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

Hayley Atwell as Grace

Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis

What is the cast saying about the movie?

Christopher McQuarrie described Atwell’s character as a “destructive force of nature”. Tom Cruise said, To me, mission: Impossible 7 is a great movie. It’s a thriller that has heart and soul. It’s a great mixture of action, comedy, and drama. There are some superhero elements for sure but also we have the voices of famous actors like Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell. I think this movie will bring many fans to the theaters because it is such an amazing movie. Simon Pegg said, “You see, mission: Impossible 7 is a big film that takes place in different parts of the world. A lot of my friends who are in this movie are from the UK, so I get to meet them and talk about the film with them. It’s an amazing experience because we didn’t know each other before and it was nice to reconnect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rebecca Ferguson said, “It’s so nice to be able to remember what it was like for me when I saw The Lakehouse. I’m really excited about this. “Mission Impossible 7” is a great movie to shout out to as it’s one of my favorite movies. Many people think that it’s just another action movie but I would say it’s actually more like a romantic comedy. So, to those who are waiting for Mission: Impossible 7, the wait is going to be long. By the time seventh installment comes you can watch out other Mission Impossible movies. You will have great time watching the movie.