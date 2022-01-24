Mission: Impossible is one of the most popular movie franchises in the world. The new Mission: Impossible movie is set to come out next summer, and there are many reasons why you should watch it.

Mission: Impossible instalment 7 and 8

Fans all over are desperately waiting for the 7tha and 8th instalments of the movie. But unfortunately due to the new covid variant Omicrom the release for both the instalments have been delayed. The movies were initially set to release on September 30, 2022, and July 7, 2023, respectively.

What are the new dates?

After a lot of delays, the seventh instalment of the movie will release on July 14, 2023. The eighth instalment will come a year later on June 28, 2024. The film’s producers Paramount Pictures and Skydance released a joint statement to announce the news. “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience,” read the statement.

What’s special about the Mission: Impossible movies?

Tom Cruise is the only actor to have appeared in all six Mission: Impossible movies. The franchise has grossed over $3.5 billion to date at the global box office. That’s a lot of Mission: Impossible tickets!

The Mission: Impossible movies are known for their death-defying stunts and jaw-dropping action sequences. This latest instalment looks like it will be no different, with Tom Cruise performing a HALO (High Altitude Low Opening) jump out of a plane.

Mission: Impossible movies so far:

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible 2

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Mission: Impossible 7 (coming on July 14, 2023)

Mission: Impossible 8 (coming on June 28, 2024)

Why you should watch the Mission: Impossible movie?

The Mission: Impossible franchise is one of the most successful and longest-running movie franchises in history. The first Mission: Impossible movie was released all the way back in 1996, and a new instalment is now hitting theatres 22 years later!

This time, they have no choice but to accept. Check out the official poster for #MissionImpossible Fallout, starring @TomCruise. Trailer in 2 days. pic.twitter.com/kZftyHM4Ik — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 14, 2018

Mission: Impossible movies are always exciting, suspenseful, and full of jaw-dropping action sequences. If you’re looking for a good summer blockbuster to watch, then the Mission: Impossible movie is definitely worth checking out. You can never go wrong with a Tom Cruise movie. He’s one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and he always delivers an amazing performance. This latest Mission: Impossible instalment looks like it will be one of the best yet.

What is the cast saying about Mission: Impossible movie?

Tom Cruise said, Mission: Impossible movie is really pushing the envelope in terms of action and suspense. It’s going to be a lot of fun for people to watch. Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Ilsa Faust, said, “This Mission: Impossible movie definitely tops all the other ones. The stunts are insane; they are absolutely incredible. And it’s very much character-driven as well. You get to know each member of the team extremely well. So it was great to play that kind of role where you have this emotional depth to her but also these amazing stunts on top.”

Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn, had this to say about Mission: Impossible – Fallout: “This is the best Mission: Impossible movie. It’s really, really good. Tom [Cruise] is in top form; the stunts are unbelievable. This one’s definitely going to take the Mission: Impossible crown.”

Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell says This is the best Mission: Impossible movie that has ever been made. Hands down. Vanessa Kirby who played Alanna Mitsopolis aka White Widow in the 8th instalment said, “I think it’s the best Mission: Impossible movie. I loved Fallout and I think people are going to love it too. It’s got a great cast, an amazing story, and incredible stunts. The stunts are insanely good. The cast is excellent and very well-chosen. The story is great and engages the audience from beginning to end. You get a lot of character development in this film. It’s just an all-around excellent movie experience. Do not forget to watch it when it hits the screens! You won’t regret it!