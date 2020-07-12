Mission San Gabriel destroyed in a morning fire

The historic Southern California San Gabriel Mission, built in 1771, was devastated by a morning fire on Saturday.

There were no injuries.

According to NBC News, the nearly 250-year-old Roman Catholic mission contained many priceless artifacts that date back to its founding.

Much of the interior and roof were damaged by the fire, which is being investigated by the San Gabriel Fire Department.

Captain Antonio Negrete of the fire department called the scene "heartbreaking."

Archbishop José Gómez tweeted photos of destruction asking community members for prayers as repairs begin for the Southern California landmark.

"Our beloved #SanGabrielMission, founded in 1771, devastated by fire before dawn. San Junípero Serra, pray for this land that you helped found.

Junipero Serra, who founded the mission, recently came under scrutiny for his colonization and brutalization of the Native Americans who occupied the land before settling there.

The Serra statue in Los Angeles collapsed in June amid numerous protests that erupted across the country calling for the removal of many racist statues.

Another Serra statue was beheaded in Monterrey in 2016.