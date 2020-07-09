Mississippi adding & # 39; In God We Trust & # 39; to the new state flag may provoke a demand for the Satanic Temple

The Satanic Temple reportedly plans to sue Mississippi if the state adds the words "In God We Trust" to its new flag.

The group wrote in a letter to Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch that if the state "is going to put a religious phrase on its flag, it must include a reference to Satan," The Hill reported.

The group said "In God We Trust" considers it an "exclusive religious phrase."

The organization praised Governor Tate Reeves for signing legislation in late June to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the flag, but added that removing "a divisive exclusion symbol just to replace it with a divisive phrase of exclusion does not eliminate exclusion, it moves from one group to a collection of others. "

GOVERNOR OF MISSISSIPPI SIGNS BILL WITHDRAWAL STATE FLAG WITH CONFEDERATED BATTLE EMBLEM

Under the legislation Reeves signed on June 30, the design of the new state flag cannot have any Confederate image and must include the phrase "In God We Trust".

Mississippi lawmakers hastened legislation to change the flag amid racial equality protests that have erupted in the US in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Voters in Mississippi will be asked to decide on the new design of the state flag on the November ballot.

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/640/320/AP20178115669524.jpg?ve=1&tl=1" alt = "

The recently withdrawn Mississippi state flag flies outside the Statehouse in Jackson on June 25, 2020. (Associated Press) "/>

"We can imagine that there would be some Mississippians who would be a little disappointed with the words & # 39; In Satan We Trust & # 39; on the state flag," the Satanic Temple wrote in its letter. "If you can imagine that, then you could imagine how atheists, satanists, and other people of non-theistic beliefs can feel left out by adding 'In God We Trust' to the state flag."

"In God We Trust" first appeared in American money in 1864 and became the national motto in 1956.

The group said it realizes that the Supreme Court previously ruled that having the slogan on the US currency does not violate the First Amendment, but believes this case is "distinguishable," according to The Hill.

The Satanic Temple, created in 2013, has been involved in other First Amendment claims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The group says on its website that it does not actually worship Satan, but believes in compassion, science, and common sense.