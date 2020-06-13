Mississippi Authorities Search for Fugitive Inmate Accused of Shooting Deputy

A manhunt is underway in Mississippi for a fugitive who they believe shot the sheriff's deputy fatally with his own weapon, and then escaped with the weapon wearing only a pair of underpants.

The accused killer Joaquin Blackwell had been in the custody of the Hinds County Sheriff's Department undergoing an involuntary evaluation at a mental health center in the southern city of Mendenhall at the time of the shooting on Friday afternoon, the local station reported. CBS.

While there, he somehow stole the gun from James Blair, a 77-year-old deputy, on Friday afternoon, the station reported.

Blackwell then fled into the woods with the weapon, triggering the human hunt that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said, according to the local NBC affiliate.

Blair was the first responder of his entire adult life, previously working as a paramedic and school resource officer, the station reported.

She had reportedly postponed retirement so she could raise her grandchildren after her mother passed away.

Blackwell was last seen shirtless and wearing shorts and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.