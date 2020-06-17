Mississippi city downed state flag due to Confederate battle flag

The city council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday urging the Mississippi Legislature to "respectfully remove" the flag that has flown over the state since 1894.

The resolution recognized that the flag, with its 13 white stars in a blue X with a red background, means different things to different people, but said to many that it is "a painful reminder of the last days of transgressions in this State and also has it has been used by some as an image of hatred, division and violence. "

He said that the flag does not represent the ideals and principles of the state or the city. Gulfport is the second largest city in Mississippi, with an estimated population of 71,705, according to the United States Census Bureau.
Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes' office posted on its Facebook page a video of the downed flag at City Hall. It was replaced by the Magnolia flag, which was adopted as the first official Mississippi flag in 1861 when the state separated from the United States to join the Confederacy.
Mississippi is the only state that still includes the symbol on its flag. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is discussing the flag change, and cities across the United States are fighting over how to deal with Confederate statues and other symbols.

Republican Governor Tate Reeves told reporters last week that he would not support changing the flag unless the people of Mississippi voted for it.

In 2001, 65% of Mississippi residents voted to keep the flag.

Wallace Mason, the only Gulfport resident who spoke in favor of keeping the flag at Tuesday's meeting, told the council that the city should not revoke the will of the people.

Confederate battle flag: separating myths from facts

"It is like spitting in the face of the voters who won," he said. "I am against racism, but I am also in favor of this flag and it does not mean racism."

Most of the residents who spoke argued that the flag symbolized racism, segregation, lynching and other acts of violence against blacks.

"If there is nothing wrong with the flag, why is it that every time a racist act, an aggressive act is committed, that flag is there?" John Davis asked. He said the flag was an insult to anyone other than white.

Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines, the longest serving member of the council, said no one stood up to protect the flag's heritage when fans used the flag to spread hate.

"That flag, every time I see it, is harmful because I have a mother who is 94 years old and she remembers. I have a great-aunt who is 100 years old and she remembers," said Holmes-Hines, who is black.

Gulfport's resolution says that any state flag that has been used in the city will be removed to the public library or other offices so that it can be included in historical exhibits.

