Mississippi city downed state flag due to Confederate battle flag

The resolution recognized that the flag, with its 13 white stars in a blue X with a red background, means different things to different people, but said to many that it is "a painful reminder of the last days of transgressions in this State and also has it has been used by some as an image of hatred, division and violence. "
Republican Governor Tate Reeves told reporters last week that he would not support changing the flag unless the people of Mississippi voted for it.
In 2001, 65% of Mississippi residents voted to keep the flag.
Wallace Mason, the only Gulfport resident who spoke in favor of keeping the flag at Tuesday's meeting, told the council that the city should not revoke the will of the people.
"It is like spitting in the face of the voters who won," he said. "I am against racism, but I am also in favor of this flag and it does not mean racism."
Most of the residents who spoke argued that the flag symbolized racism, segregation, lynching and other acts of violence against blacks.
"If there is nothing wrong with the flag, why is it that every time a racist act, an aggressive act is committed, that flag is there?" John Davis asked. He said the flag was an insult to anyone other than white.
Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines, the longest serving member of the council, said no one stood up to protect the flag's heritage when fans used the flag to spread hate.
"That flag, every time I see it, is harmful because I have a mother who is 94 years old and she remembers. I have a great-aunt who is 100 years old and she remembers," said Holmes-Hines, who is black.
Gulfport's resolution says that any state flag that has been used in the city will be removed to the public library or other offices so that it can be included in historical exhibits.