Mississippi city downed state flag due to Confederate battle flag





The city council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday urging the Mississippi Legislature to "respectfully remove" the flag that has flown over the state since 1894.

The resolution recognized that the flag, with its 13 white stars in a blue X with a red background, means different things to different people, but said to many that it is "a painful reminder of the last days of transgressions in this State and also has it has been used by some as an image of hatred, division and violence. "

He said that the flag does not represent the ideals and principles of the state or the city. Gulfport is the second largest city in Mississippi, with an estimated population of 71,705, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes' office posted on its Facebook page a video of the downed flag at City Hall. It was replaced by the Magnolia flag, which was adopted as the first official Mississippi flag in 1861 when the state separated from the United States to join the Confederacy.