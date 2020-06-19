Mississippi coronavirus group tied to frat parties

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced 381 new cases and five additional deaths at a news conference Thursday. Dobbs, also an associate professor at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Oxford, said many patients have been linked to fraternity emergency parties.

"We have recently identified a group of cases and outbreaks in Oxford, Mississippi," Dobbs said. Preliminary information suggests that the fraternities have violated state guidelines with the number of people who have gathered at the parties, Dobbs said.

Adhering to social distancing over the summer holidays has been "overwhelmingly disappointing" and has worried him greatly about what the fall may have in store.

Dobbs added that there are efforts to try to prepare for a wave of cases in the fall that he said "seems quite likely."