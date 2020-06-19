Mississippi coronavirus group tied to frat parties

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs announced 381 new cases and five additional deaths at a news conference Thursday. Dobbs, also an associate professor at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Oxford, said many patients have been linked to fraternity emergency parties.
Adhering to social distancing over the summer holidays has been "overwhelmingly disappointing" and has worried him greatly about what the fall may have in store.
Dobbs added that there are efforts to try to prepare for a wave of cases in the fall that he said "seems quite likely."
That resurgence is made even more troubling by the fact that the state's health system is already under stress, Dobbs said. There are 465 hospitalized patients, 159 people in intensive care units.
and 100 with fans in the state, he said.
Large gatherings are a concern for many health experts across the country, as they anticipate another increase in cases.
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN's Erin Burnett that social distancing will be nearly impossible at the rally and that county health officials should shut it down.
