Mississippi governor repudiates shamers, supports wearing masks in public

JACKSON, Miss. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said Monday that the state still faces the danger of the coronavirus pandemic, and that people should not harass or make fun of those who follow public health recommendations to wear masks in public.

During a press conference, a Columbus reporter asked about "mask embarrassment." Joey Barnes of WCBI-TV said his face was covered while shopping at Walmart and that a man looked him in the eye and coughed three times.

"It's wrong," said Reeves. “If people want to wear a mask at a Walmart or in a restaurant or in any other business, they should not only be allowed to do so; in many cases, they should be credited for doing so. … Everyone who is choosing to wear a mask is actually doing a good thing for their fellow Mississippians. "

Thousands of people in Jackson and hundreds of people in various other Mississippi cities participated in protests Saturday to protest police violence against African Americans. Masks prevailed among protesters.

Reeves said Monday that he supports the right to protest and that he was pleased that the Mississippi events were peaceful. But he said he is concerned that protesters who were close to each other might unwittingly transmit the virus later to people who are medically vulnerable.

"My concern is, what if those people went and protested on Saturday and then went and had lunch with their grandmother on Sunday." – Mississippi Governor, Tate Reeves

"My concern is, what if those people went and protested on Saturday and then went and had lunch with their grandmother on Sunday," Reeves said. Reeves said he and state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs spent Monday morning on phone calls with mayors and county supervisors urging them to be vigilant in trying to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus. .

The Health Department said Monday that Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, has had at least 17,768 cases and 837 deaths from the coronavirus as of Sunday night. That was an increase of 498 cases and 20 deaths from the numbers reported a day earlier; The latest count included nine deaths that occurred between May 13 and June 1, and information on death certificates came later.

The department said at least 13,356 people in Mississippi are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, depending on when they tested positive.

The number of coronavirus infections is believed to be much higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can become infected without feeling sick. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear within weeks. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

The Health Department said Monday that at least 2,065 cases of the virus have been confirmed in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, with at least 435 virus-related deaths in those centers.

The department said 217,229 coronavirus tests had been conducted as of Sunday in Mississippi; 9,140 of them were blood tests that detect if a person has antibodies that usually appear after an infection resolves.