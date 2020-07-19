Mississippi Governor Says Nearly 900 People Are Hospitalized In The State With Covid-19

English health officials are conducting an urgent review of coronavirus statistics after it was revealed that they may have included those who tested positive long before their death.

The UK government's daily update on the number of deaths from coronavirus was "paused" by the Health Department, after Health Secretary Matt Hancock called for an "urgent review" of how Covid deaths are counted. 19 in England.

"Currently, the daily deaths measure counts all people who have tested positive for coronavirus and since they died, with no limit between the time of the test and the date of death," an update on the Department's website said Friday. .

"There have been claims that failure to cut can distort the current number of daily deaths," the update said.

The UK Mail on Sunday reported that the way deaths are recorded may have exaggerated the death toll in England by more than 4,000.

Ian Diamond, the UK national statistician at the Office for National Statistics, told Sophy Ridge of Sky News on Sunday: "It is very, very important to recognize that different statistics are used for different things."

Diamond said that while daily death data could be used to detect trends over the course of a few days, ONS data should be used for "accurate" data.

Speaking at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, BBC Health Editor Hugh Pym said it had emerged that "Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have been recording deaths in one way: everyone who tested positive and died within of the 28 days after the test it was said to be part of the daily death figures reported by Covid. But England through Public Health England said that anyone who tested positive may have regressed a couple of months and later died, even if it was for any other reason, it was included in these reported daily figures. "

UK infection rate "basically flat": The UK is "basically flat" when it comes to the number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus, Diamond said Sunday.

When asked by Sky News' Sophy Ridge if the government's gradual reduction in closure restrictions had led to an increase in people testing positive, Diamond said, "No, we haven't, we're basically flat in the past few weeks." "