Mississippi Grind : A Must-Watch for Poker Fans and Non-Players Alike

Poker is one of the most famous card games on the planet, and the industry is absolutely thriving in an online setting. But for a game which is played by millions of people virtually anywhere with an internet connection, there have been few movies about it. There have been more than a hundred movies based on baseball and around the same number about basketball. But poker films could be counted on one spider monkey hand – they have four fingers, in case you were wondering. For people who are disappointed in the lack of feature-length poker offerings, Mississippi Grind is one to watch.

Mississippi Grind May Have Slipped Under the Radar

John Dahl’s Rounders is probably the best-known film dedicated to poker, with Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game perhaps coming in at second. Of course, there’s also Casino Royale but this is essentially still a Bond film which focuses on bringing down a terrorist organization.

Mississippi Grind is one picture which may have slipped under the radar for a lot of people. This is because it wasn’t actually a worldwide cinematic release and, aside from select theaters, dropped straight onto video on demand via A24 Films in 2015. It did, however, make it into a few esteemed film festivals including the Sundance Film Festival and the Melbourne International Film Festival.

Mississippi Grind is a drama written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Ryan Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn are buddies who embark on a road trip to the Deep South where they partake in a number of high-stakes poker tournaments. The games are well directed, and give viewers a real sense of what it is like to compete at the felt.

Its limited release means that Mississippi Grind has not yet managed to gain the kind of cult status attributed to Rounders. However, there is still time. The 1998 offering starring Matt Damon was met with a lukewarm reception at the time of its release. But when poker became a worldwide phenomenon, people went back to the film and saw it in a new light.

Watching Poker Films Can Help Players Get Into the Game

Poker films like this can provide some useful tips on how to play the game, as the characters are usually highly adept. Common techniques like playing position and mucking weak starting hands are abundant in the film, and small lessons like this can help players improve when they play at an internet poker site.

Mississippi Grind has just enough poker in it to be regarded as a poker film, but it also has a compelling storyline which will appeal to people who have no interest in the card game. This is a lesser-known movie which is well worth checking out. You may be pleasantly surprised.