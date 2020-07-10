Mississippi lawmakers contract coronavirus after refusing to wear masks

About one in six state lawmakers has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Dr. Thomas Dobbs of the Mississippi Department of Health.

Without masks, it may come as no surprise that the virus has spread so efficiently within the legislature. On the floor, desks are crowded and members gather to communicate with colleagues.

"We could have done more to avoid this" State Representative Robert Johnson III , the Democratic leader of the state House of Representatives said in a statement to CNN.

"It appears to have been a misguided, dangerously promoted political stance. It is disgusting. Our governor refuses to mandate mask requirements statewide and our leadership decided not to enforce it on Capitol Hill."

A legislator who contracted the coronavirus, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr., shared that although he wore a mask most of the time, he could have been more vigilant. "I can honestly say that I wore my mask 95% of the time when I was near the Capitol and public places, but that 5% can make a big difference," he wrote in a Facebook post.

On Thursday, Governor Reeves ordered mask orders for 13 counties that experienced the largest Covid-19 peaks, including Jackson, Biloxi, and Gulfport. "Mississippi is fighting for our lives," he said.

Even President Donald Trump, who has stubbornly refused to wear a mask in public and ridiculed those who have, said he will wear a mask during a visit to the Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday.