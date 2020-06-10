Mississippi lawmakers draft resolution to remove Confederate emblem from state flag: report

A bipartisan group of lawmakers in Mississippi began writing a resolution to change the state flag this week as calls to remove the emblem of the Confederate battle grew, according to a report.

Mississippi is the last state with the Confederate symbol on its flag, Mississippi Today reported.

The gradual increase in calls comes amid protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after the white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25, and has rekindled discussions of racial equality across the country.

Confederate symbols have become a flashpoint in protests that have sometimes become violent and destructive.

Vandals knocked down a Confederate statue in Richmond over the weekend, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said a statue of General Robert E. Lee in the city will be officially removed.

MAYOR OF FLORIDA CALLS FOR WITHDRAWAL OF CONFEDERATED STATUTES

Republican Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said residents voted "overwhelmingly" to keep the flag in 2001, adding that he does not plan to take any action to change the flag, according to WAPT-TV in Jackson.

"If the Mississippians decide they want to change the flag, and I think at some point they will, it should be the people of Mississippi," Reeves said.

In 2001, the Mississippians voted 2-1 to keep the flag.

About a dozen lawmakers from both sides met with Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn on Monday to discuss the flag change, Mississippi Today reported.

Gunn has supported the idea in the past and said he would back a suspension resolution to consider changing the flag if there is enough Republican support in the House.

Two-thirds of the State Chamber would have to vote to suspend the rules to consider the resolution.

Then he would go to the Senate and eventually need to be signed by Reeves.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who chairs the Senate, said voters, not lawmakers, should decide the fate of the flag, but several senators told Mississippi Today that it could be receptive to the idea.

Under the resolution, the flag would be replaced by an alternative flag created by artist Laurin Stennis, which is currently an authorized vehicle label.

"I think the change will bring about a flag and a symbol that is evocative, rather than provocative," Stennis said, according to WAPT. "And I think that's very important, and that's how you know that the state flag is doing its job."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dozens of bills to change the flag are presented in the state House and Senate each year, but all died in commission, Mississippi Today reported.