Mississippi Polls Vote to Remove Confederate State Flag Symbol

Mississippi lawmakers voted Sunday to remove the Confederate symbol from its state flag.

Members of the House of Representatives and the state Senate broke into applause after both houses passed the bill to withdraw the flag with broad bipartisan support.

"How sweet it is to celebrate this on the Lord's day," White House Republican Speaker Philip Gunn said after the measure passed.

“Many prayed to Him to bring us to this day. He has responded, ”he said.

Republican Governor Tate Reeves said he will sign the bill, although he did not say exactly when.

Mississippi lawmakers placed the Confederate emblem on the flag in 1894. The state was the last in the nation to use the symbol, a red field crossed with a blue X dotted with 13 white stars, on its flag.

The flag has been controversial among residents for decades, and the state faced increased pressure in the past month to remove it amid protests of global racial injustice triggered by the police murder of George Floyd.

A commission will be tasked with designing the new Mississippi flag without the Confederate battle emblem, though it must have the phrase "In God We Trust".

The new design would be put on the ballot on November 3 and would become the state's official flag if a majority of voters approve.

If a majority votes against the new flag, the commission will return to the design table to design a new emblem under the same criteria.

