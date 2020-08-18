mississippi-selects-its-final-five-designs-for-new-state-flag

(CNN) Mississippi is getting closer to picking a state flag that residents can vote on in November.

The commission tasked with designing a new state flag selected five final options on Tuesday for the public to weigh in on after the state decided earlier this year to remove the Confederate emblem from their flag.

Three of the flags feature a magnolia flower, Mississippi’s state flower, in the center. On each of those flags, the flower is surrounded by a circle of stars to signify Mississippi’s status as the 20th state. A fourth flag features a white magnolia tree on a blue background.

Another flag, known as the Great River Flag, features a shield that draws inspiration from Mississippi’s 1798 Territorial Seal. It includes waves that represent the Mississippi River, the Delta and Gulf Coast.

All the options feature the words, “In God, We Trust” — a requisite from the state legislature.