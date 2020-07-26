Mississippi sheriff's deputy drowns in Florida after saving 10-year-old son from scam stream

A Mississippi sheriff's deputy died last week after saving his son who was caught in a rip current on a Florida beach, authorities said.

The body of William K. Nichols, 33, director of the Search and Rescue Unit for the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department in northern Mississippi, was pulled from the waters near Sandestin, a popular resort on Miramar Beach. Walton County Wednesday. said the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

“Her last act of service was to rescue her own son. We have no words to express our devastation. Our hearts go out to his family and our brothers and sisters in Desoto County, ”Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. wrote on Facebook.

Nichols had jumped into the water to rescue his troubled son, police said. Her son reached the beach safely, but Nichols was thrown back into the water.

The Walton County Fire Department recovered Nichols and performed CPR. The deputy was declared dead at the Hospital del Sagrado Corazón.

"It still doesn't seem real to anyone who knows Director Nichols," the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook. “It was one of a kind. Very disinterested. Humble. Giving AND the DCSD will not be the same without it. "

Nichols' body was transferred to Mississippi on Friday, the department said. His funeral was held on Sunday.

Nichols is survived by his wife, his 18-year-old daughter and his 10-year-old son.