Mississippi State Flag: Governor to Sign Bill to Remove Confederate Emblem

The Mississippi State Legislature, in a landmark move on Sunday, passed a bill to remove the current flag and create a commission to design a new one to be voted on in the fall. Reeves, who had previously indicated would approve the measure, is slated to sign the bill that removes the official status of the flag at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to his office.

Mississippi lawmakers considered a change to their flag for weeks amid continued racial justice protests across the country. The flag, first adopted in 1894, has red, white, and blue stripes with the Confederate Battle emblem in the corner.

The Confederation flag, its symbols, and statues commemorating Confederate leaders have long divided the country. Critics call the flag a symbol representing war to defend slavery, while supporters call it a sign of pride and Southern heritage.

The symbols have increasingly become a gathering call for white supremacists.