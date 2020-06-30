Mississippi State Flag: Governor to Sign Bill to Remove Confederate Emblem

Mississippi lawmakers considered a change to their flag for weeks amid continued racial justice protests across the country. The flag, first adopted in 1894, has red, white, and blue stripes with the Confederate Battle emblem in the corner.
The Confederation flag, its symbols, and statues commemorating Confederate leaders have long divided the country. Critics call the flag a symbol representing war to defend slavery, while supporters call it a sign of pride and Southern heritage.
The symbols have increasingly become a gathering call for white supremacists.
In recent weeks, the police murder of George Floyd has spurred the removal, by protesters in some cases and city leaders in others, of contentious statues and Confederate symbols that have plagued some residents for decades, if not plus.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis. While being arrested, Floyd was held by the knee of a White Minneapolis police officer for more than eight minutes.
The bill instructs the established commission to develop a new flag design without the Confederate emblem that includes the phrase "In God, We Trust." Mississippi voters will vote on the new design in November.