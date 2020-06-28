Mississippi state flag: Legislature passes bill to change state flag







The bill will now go to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who has said he will sign legislation that state lawmakers will send to remove the Confederation insignia.

The legislation, which passed the state House of Representatives in a 91-23 vote and the state Senate with a 37-14 vote, comes as Mississippi lawmakers in recent weeks have been considering a change to their flag. amid continued racial justice protests across the country. Mississippi is the last state in the country whose flag features the Confederate emblem. The flag, first adopted in 1894, has red, white, and blue stripes with the Confederate Battle emblem in the corner.

The bill establishes a commission to develop a new flag design without the Confederate emblem that includes the phrase "In God, we trust." Mississippi state voters would vote on the new design this November.

Reeves, a Republican, He said Saturday that if the legislature passed a bill this weekend to remove Confederate images of the state flag, it would sign it.

"We should not have the illusion that a vote on Capitol Hill is the end of what needs to be done: the job before is for us to bring the state together and I intend to work day and night to do it," Reeves said Saturday. . Both the Mississippi House and Senate passed a resolution Saturday to begin the process of changing the flag. State Representative Jeramey Anderson, a Moss Point Democrat, applauded the passage of that resolution by House of Representatives lawmakers, saying "change the flag a long time ago." Anderson also said, "This is a unique opportunity, one that should not be wasted." And after Saturday's voting, Jefferson Davis' great-great-grandson Bertram Hayes-Davis agreed to the possible change to the Mississippi flag, saying the "battle flag has been hijacked" and "does not represent the entire population of Mississippi. " " "It is historical and heritage related, there are many people who see it that way, and God bless them for that heritage. So put it in a museum and do it there or put it in your house, but the Mississippi flag should represent to the entire population, and I'm excited that we're finally going to make that change, "Hayes-Davis told CNN's Ana Cabrera on Saturday in" Newsroom. "

