Mississippi votes to change state flag with Confederate emblem

By a vote of 85-34, the recently passed resolution suspends the chamber's rules so that lawmakers can consider a bill that would change or eliminate the flag. As the resolution passed, cheers were heard throughout the chamber.

Saturday's vote is the first step toward removing the state flag. The measure now passes to a Senate committee before going to the chamber.

Mississippi lawmakers in recent weeks have been weighing the removal of the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag amid continued racial justice protests.

Mississippi is the last state in the country whose flag features the Confederate emblem. The state flag features red, white, and blue stripes with the Confederate battle emblem in the corner. It was first adopted in 1894.