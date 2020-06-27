Mississippi votes to change state flag with Confederate emblem

By a vote of 85-34, the recently passed resolution suspends the chamber's rules so that lawmakers can consider a bill that would change or eliminate the flag. As the resolution passed, cheers were heard throughout the chamber.
Saturday's vote is the first step toward removing the state flag. The measure now passes to a Senate committee before going to the chamber.
Mississippi is the last state in the country whose flag features the Confederate emblem. The state flag features red, white, and blue stripes with the Confederate battle emblem in the corner. It was first adopted in 1894.
"The legislature has been stagnant for days as it considers a new state flag. The discussion about the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it's time to end it. If you send me a bill this weekend, I'll sign it, "Reeves said.
"We should not have the illusion that a vote on Capitol Hill is the end of what needs to be done: The job before us is to bring the state together and I intend to work day and night to do it," Reeves said.
"It will be more difficult than recovering from tornadoes, harder than historical floods, harder than agency corruption, or prison riots or the next hurricane season, even harder than fighting the Coronavirus," he added.