Mississippians may vote to start Jim Crow era voting process in November







Under current state law, as written in the Mississippi Constitution of 1890, winners of statewide state offices must receive an absolute majority of the popular vote and a majority of the 122 districts of the state House. If neither candidate meets these two requirements, the Mississippi House of Representatives, which is currently controlled by Republicans, determines the winner.

Mississippi state lawmakers voted last week to place a state constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would have state candidates receiving the majority vote declared winners. If no person receives a majority of the popular vote, the first two would go to a second round. The amendment needs a majority vote in November to pass.

The proposed constitutional change comes as state lawmakers face mounting pressure and possible prosecutions stemming from a June 2019 challenge to the Electoral College-type voting system. The federal lawsuit, filed by four black Mississippi voters against then-Mississippi Republican Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann and Speaker of the Mississippi Republican House, Philip Gunn, argued that the voting process was established to "tighten control white "state and makes it harder Blacks will win races statewide.

The lawsuit says that distribution of voters by race across state House districts means that a candidate preferred by white voters can win the majority of districts with a much smaller share of the general vote than a candidate preferred by voters. black voters. He described the willingness to hand over the elections to the State House as "insurance" for whites in the state.