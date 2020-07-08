Mississippians may vote to start Jim Crow era voting process in November

Under current state law, as written in the Mississippi Constitution of 1890, winners of statewide state offices must receive an absolute majority of the popular vote and a majority of the 122 districts of the state House. If neither candidate meets these two requirements, the Mississippi House of Representatives, which is currently controlled by Republicans, determines the winner.
The lawsuit says that distribution of voters by race across state House districts means that a candidate preferred by white voters can win the majority of districts with a much smaller share of the general vote than a candidate preferred by voters. black voters. He described the willingness to hand over the elections to the State House as "insurance" for whites in the state.
Federal District Judge Daniel Jordan III in November wrote that he was "deeply concerned that at least the Election Voting Rule is unconstitutional." The following month, Jordan decided to suspend the lawsuit to give the state Legislature time to remedy the system on its own before the next state races in 2023.
If passed, the constitutional amendment, first introduced by Republican State Representative Jim Beckett in February, could serve as a remedy.
CNN contacted Hosemann, now a lieutenant governor of Mississippi, and Gunn for comment. CNN also contacted state representatives Gregory Holloway and Omeria Scott and state senators David Jordan and Hob Bryan, who were the only Democrats among the few lawmakers who voted against putting the proposed amendment on the ballot in November.
Mississippi is the only state exhibiting this type of system for state elections, according to Beth Orlansky, director of defense for the Mississippi Justice Center, one of the groups representing plaintiffs in the 2019 lawsuit against the state. The group praised the vote and promised to continue its federal challenge separately from the state's ban on voting rights for criminals.
The National Redistricting Foundation, an affiliate of an anti-gerrymandering group led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, which supports the federal lawsuit, said the vote by the Mississippi State Legislature is welcome and long overdue.
"As our country reviews its past, I am hopeful that we will continue to address these unjust and painful parts of our history and establish laws that meet the founding ideals of the United States," Holder said.