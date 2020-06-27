Mississippi's bloodstained flag is America's crisis (opinion)

At the Harlem event, Ms. Hamer described a life of terror in Sunflower County, saying, "For three hundred years we have given you time. And I have been tired so long, now I am sick and tired of being sick and tired. "

Malcolm, convinced by his words and discouraged by the crowd, spoke as if thousands were listening to him: "What does Mississippi have to do with Harlem? … It is the United States. The United States is Mississippi." He continued: "If a room in your house is dirty, you have a dirty house."

Most of the United States has always treated my home state of Mississippi as the hidden "dirty" room, like the forgotten uncle with the disgraced past. The state has largely enjoyed oblivion, creating an almost shadow government that celebrates Confederation holidays, enacting Confederation-inspired laws and policies that trample voting rights and imprison black children, and boldly flies Confederate stars and stripes on your official state flag. The United States' leadership has allowed this to go unchecked without condemnation. But now that the grainy images of Mississippi in 1964 resemble Minneapolis in 2020, the country can no longer ignore its bloody kinship with my state.

Newly elected Governor Tate Reeves has done nothing, choosing the path of cowardice like his predecessor, former Governor Phil Bryant. Things, however, are different now.

Mississippi has two beloved and viable economies: soccer and the Baptist church. The torture and murder of George Floyd finally raised the consciousness of both of them. The NCAA and the Southeast Conference (SEC), through which the state's flagship schools, the University of Mississippi and the State of Mississippi compete, promise to deny the Mississippi championships as the Confederate symbol flies over the state on our flag . (I think they should go further and deny state membership.) Heroic Mississippi state runner Kylin Hill has threatened to leave the game for school. And the Southern Baptist Convention finally came out and said the flag must come down.

Despite Reeves' recalcitrance and opposition to changing the flag through the state legislature, a bipartisan movement is underway to do exactly that. A high-ranking lawmaker has said the votes are there, and it seems inevitable that the flag will change. But now new questions arise: which flag will replace it? What will the removal of the flag mean to the state? What will it mean for this country?

Mississippi laureate poet Beth Ann Fennelly recently published an op-ed in support of what is known as the "Flag of Stennis"; she described it as the flag to usher in a "new heritage" for the state. Its designer, artist Laurin Stennis, is the granddaughter of a rabid segregationist, the late Senator John Stennis, a bloodline that Fennelly sees as "significant" because "whites must fix whites," another privilege of whiteness, he would argue.

In the early 1930s, Senator Stennis prosecuted a case in which a black man was hung by a rope, shot down, then hung again and beaten (along with two other black men) until he gave the police his custom confession. After heavy pressure, Stennis changed the name of the flag to "The Hospitality Flag", but did not withdraw its design, only its name. If this flag is hung, it will be forever chained to the legacy of John Stennis. We cannot allow this. Additionally, it is imperative that the Black Mississippians be at the forefront of the next flag design.

Reeves has publicly said that he is "torn" and has been praying for the flag, as if waiting for God to tell him what to do. From the time I was 3 years old until my grandmother could no longer, I went to the prayer meeting with her every Wednesday night. I listened trembling as she and the mothers of our church prayed for the sick and prayed for me.

This makes me think of the man whose torture Senator Stennis sanctioned to obtain a confession. I'm sure he said a release prayer every time the rope was put around his neck. The evidence is clear to me that there are two gods in Mississippi. The God of man whose neck is bent and the God of man who places the tie. I hope that the right God, the just God, is revealed to Reeves.

But despite pointing the finger at Mississippi, here is a huge hole in logic. There would be no Confederate flag in Mississippi or anywhere else in this country if it were banned across the country. Congress must act now to ban the public display of that flag in the same way that Germany banned the swastika after World War II. Organizations like PEN America and the ACLU, which even defended civil rights, preserved the flag as a form of "freedom of expression," must recognize that they have blood on their hands. The Confederate flag is not freedom of expression. African Americans have paid for it with our lives.

Even before Ms. Hamer spoke to Malcolm X on that historic day in Harlem, she had established a kerosene-soaked combination to American exceptionalism with her New Jersey comments on the DNC. She recounted the beating and sexual assault that had survived in testimony so baffling to President Lyndon Johnson that it forced the networks to interrupt his broadcast by making "impromptu" comments.

Later that night, the networks broadcast Ms. Hamer's testimony in its entirety, and with tears in her eyes and a stifled voice, she looked through those cameras at President Johnson and the world and said, "I question the United States. Is it the United States? The land of the free and the home of the brave where we have to sleep with our phones off the hook because our lives are threatened daily? Because we want to live as decent human beings in the United States?

Mrs. Hamer did not say, "I question Mississippi." She said, "I question America." The Confederate flag and its attendant horrors, massacres, torture and lynchings, hang in all the states of this country.

And now I pose Ms. Hamer's question to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: "Is this America?"

The nation awaits a response.