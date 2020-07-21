Missouri AG, Governor criticizes St. Louis prosecutor for indicting a couple

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Missouri AG: felony charges against gun-wielding Missouri homeowners & # 39; a political persecution & # 39;

In an interview on "Fox News @ Night" with presenter Shannon Bream, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he is seeking to drop the felony charges against St. Louis armed homeowners, calling it "a prosecution politician "presented by the city's chief prosecutor.

Schmitt told Bream that the right to self-defense is "deeply embedded" in the constitution and said the state has an expansive "castle doctrine" that "gives broad authority to people to protect their lives, lives of their relatives, their homes and their properties. "

"At a time when there are calls to remove the police, at a time when violent crime rates are soaring, even here in Missouri and in St. Louis, we have a prosecutor who is now attacking people for exercising their rights fundamental in the second amendment, "said Schmitt. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Other related developments:

– Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis man charged after pointing a gun at the crowd outside his home, hits the prosecutor

– Missouri Governor Parson will forgive McCloskeys & # 39; without a doubt & # 39 ;, saying that the actions of the prosecutor & # 39; defy common sense & # 39;

Kanye West posts a strange speech on Twitter, stating that "Kim tried to bring in a doctor to lock me up"

Rapper Kanye West, who has been playing with an independent presidential campaign, took to Twitter on Monday night in a disjointed protest that seemed to support earlier reports that his Sunday campaign rally caused tension between him and his wife, Kim. Kardashian.

West's tweets, which appeared to be directed at her mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her marriage to Kim Kardashian, mysteriously described her feeling that she might end up "locked up like Mandela," an apparent reference to Nelson Mandela.

The tweets appeared a day after she held her first campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, where she criticized Harriet Tubman and was thrilled when she spoke about her mother and abortion.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn't want to. She stood up and protected that child. Do you know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago? Who do you think protected a child? He said while crying. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ABOUT OUR MAIN STORY.

Other related developments:

– Kanye West submits signatures to appear on Illinois presidential ballot

– Kanye West is thrilled for the pro-life cause in a free march event: & # 39; No more Plan B. Plan A & # 39;

– The teacher predicts that Kanye West could take advantage of the & # 39; protest vote & # 39; if you follow through on the White House offer

– Kanye West tweets the image of his face on Mount Rushmore amid the 2020 presidential bid

Michael Cohen sues AG Barr, claims he was sent back to prison to keep Trump from saying it all

The ACLU and attorneys for former President Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen teamed up Monday to announce a lawsuit against US Attorney General William Barr and others for allegedly violating Cohen's First Amendment rights when It was forwarded earlier this month.

"He is being held in retaliation for his protected speech, including drafting a manuscript of the book that is critical of the President, and recently made public his intention to publish that book soon, shortly before the next election," the petition said.

Cohen was ordered into custody earlier this month after reports indicated that he "disagreed with the terms of the Federal Location Monitoring" in Manhattan. The New York Post obtained photos of Cohen at a restaurant in New York City. A source told the newspaper: "That dinner caught the attention of those in (the Bureau of Prisons) who feel that he was released without permission only because of the coronavirus situation, but that he is acting as if he were a free man and not under supervision".

Cohen's attorneys refuted the claim, saying Cohen disagreed with the condition of his confinement at home that prohibited him from speaking to the media and publishing a revealing book in which he began working in federal prison. The rules also prohibited him from "posting to social media," the records show. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S READINGS:

– Portland community leaders call for a & # 39; moratorium & # 39; of street violence while the police are targeting

– Two journalists, from The Washington Post and CNN, agree with Jemele Hill's claim that Trump voters are & # 39; racist & # 39;

– Michigan judge won't release girl sent to juvenile detention for failing to do schoolwork: report

– Hannity: Democrats will ignore rising crime until it adjusts to their "sick political agenda"

– Meadows, Mnuchin heads to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers on upcoming coronavirus bill

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

– EU nations reach $ 2.1T budget and virus aid deal after 4 days

– IBM shares rise as coronavirus sends business to the cloud

– A third of small businesses in New York can never reopen, according to a report

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened in "This day in history".

Some parting words

Sean Hannity called former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, who "barely mentioned" crime and murder in far-left cities like Chicago. He emphasized with Obama, Biden, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and the 125-year "swamp failure" by Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, who have done "nothing to quell downtown crime. from the city".

Not registered with Fox News First yet? Click here to find out what you are missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News, Fox Business, and Fox News Radio today!

Fox News First is compiled by Bryan Robinson of Fox News. This edition was produced by Jack H. Durschlag. Thanks for making us your first choice in the morning! See you in your inbox first thing on Wednesday.