Missouri AG qualifies felony charges against Missouri armed homeowners as & # 39; impeachment & # 39;

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Monday he is seeking the removal of felony charges against St. Louis armed homeowners, calling it "a impeachment" brought by the city's chief prosecutor.

In an interview on "Fox News @ Night" with host Shannon Bream, Schmitt argued that the right to self-defense is "deeply rooted" in the constitution, saying that the state has a broad "castle doctrine" that "grants broad authority for people to protect their lives, the lives of their family members, their homes and their property. "

"At a time when there are calls to remove the police, at a time when violent crime rates are soaring, even here in Missouri and in St. Louis, we have a prosecutor who now attacks people for exercising their fundamental rights in the second amendment, "said Schmitt.

St. Louis Circuit Prosecutor Kim Gardner, the city's chief prosecutor, said Mark and Patricia McCloskey, both personal injury attorneys in their 60s, will be charged with illegal use of a weapon after the incident. June 28th.

"It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening way, that is illegal in the city of St. Louis," Gardner said in a statement.

The McCloskeys have said they were defending themselves, with high tensions in St. Louis amid police protests across the country sparked by the death of George Floyd from police custody. The McCloskeys said the crowd of protesters broke an iron gate marked with "No Trespassing" and "Private Street" signs and that some violently threatened them.

The husband and wife argued that they were protecting their home. St. Louis police confiscated the rifle from the home in accordance with a search warrant. They were not fired, but the incident quickly went viral and fueled the debate over homeowners' rights when faced with perceived threats.

Schmitt noted Monday what the incident was like on a private street and said he has the right to "defend his castle" under Missouri law.

"This is a politically motivated prosecution by a prosecutor who is not interesting in prosecuting violent crimes," he added.

Schmitt added that he is seeking to have the case dismissed "not just by the McCloskeys, but by every Missourian whose rights are threatened by a dishonest prosecutor seeking to punish people for exercising their fundamental right to self-defense."

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said last Friday that he would consider forgiving the couple if they were criminally charged.

