Missouri AG says all detainees for looting and riots in St. Louis have been released: & # 39; Impressive Development & # 39;

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt lashed out St. Louis& # 39; Attorney General on the release of alleged protesters and looters arrested during several days of protests that have seen four policemen shot and a murdered retired police captain.

"In a surprising development, our office learned that each of the St. Louis looters and rioters arrested were returned to the streets by local prosecutor Kim Gardner," Schmitt said in a tweet Wednesday accompanied by a video showing a burning vehicle. and various audible shots and police sirens.

St. Louis police arrested 36 people Sunday through Tuesday amid chaotic protests on charges of theft, property damage, assault, interference with arrest, theft, trespassing, and other crimes.

Only two have received a subpoena, while the remaining 34 are under "Request Pending Order" or "Rejected" for police follow-up status, according to the police department, KSDK-TV reported.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday that her office was working to persuade the Circuit Attorney's Office and circuit judges to keep those arrested behind bars, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"It is important not to send them back onto the street and I know some of that has been happening," said Krewson. "So that's not something that is in control of the mayor's office, or frankly, the police department that works extremely hard to make these arrests and deserves to be held so they don't do the same thing again tonight." " "

Schmitt, a Republican, criticized St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner for the way his office handles arrests.

"To see that kind of level of violence and unrest that occurred, police officers were shot and shot, a retired police captain was killed, people threw rocks and gasoline and frozen bottles of water at police officers, Firefighters were robbed and blocked. Their work, the companies that have served the community for years burning on the ground, is unfathomable that every person arrested that night has been released, "he told the news station.

Gardner's office said some cases related to alleged looting and robbery were referred to his office, while prosecutors need more evidence from the police.

"Public safety in the city of St. Louis is critical," the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office tweeted. "Some cases related to the theft of the looting incidents were referred to our office. In an effort to hold criminals accountable, we need essential police evidence. These matters are still under investigation."

Like other cities across the country, St. Louis has seen peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd as well as sometimes violent clashes between the police and those who say that the police are using the protests to cover themselves. Four police officers were shot early Tuesday in the city center.

In the same night David dorn, 77, a retired St. Louis police captain, died in front of a looted pawn shop in a murder that apparently aired on Facebook Live. Dorn was working security for the store when he responded. No arrests have been made in his death.

Schmitt Monday Announced His office will partner with American attorneys to prosecute those who commit violent acts and riots in Missouri.