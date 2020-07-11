Missouri couple who defended their home were kidnapped with a rifle during police search: report

St. Louis authorities executed a search warrant on Friday night at the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who made headlines last month when they rose up in arms to defend their homes from protesters.

During the search, police confiscated the rifle that Mark McCloskey was shown holding during the June 28 incident, St. Louis KSDK-TV reported, citing information from a source.

The gun Patricia McCloskey held during the June clash was already in the possession of the couple's attorney, the station reported.

There was no immediate indication that the McCloskeys were arrested or charged with a crime.

On Monday, the McCloskeys appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" and revealed that protesters returned to their neighborhood last Friday, but were alerted in advance and hired a private security company to protect their residence.

The night before, "we started hiding valuables and securing the house," Mark McCloskey told host Sean Hannity.

Last week's protest was loud but not violent, the owner said.

In the June incident, Patricia McCloskey said, the couple were shocked just before dinner when "300 to 500 people" entered the gated community where they live.

"(They said) they were going to kill us," Patricia McCloskey told Hannity Monday night. "They were going to go in there. They were going to burn down the house. They were going to live in our house after I died, and they pointed to different rooms and said: 'That will be my room and that will be the living room and I will take a shower in that room. "

The couple said protesters also threatened to harm their dog, which was outside the home at the time.

Protesters claimed they were passing the McCloskeys' home as they headed to Mayor Lyda Krewson's home to demonstrate there.

Shortly after the June incident, Kimberly Gardner, a circuit attorney in St. Louis, announced that her office and the St. Louis Police Department would be conducting an investigation into the use of firearms by the McCloskeys.

The couple's attorney, Albert Watkins, said in a statement that the couple did not arm themselves until after they began to feel threatened.

"My clients did not sit in their front yard with weapons … They did not have firearms at the time they were, as homeowners standing in front of their house," he said. "It wasn't until they were basically in a position to see and observe the violence, the recklessness, the violation of the law and to know that the police were not going to do anything."