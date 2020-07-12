Missouri couple's gun rights defended in letter to AG Barr by 12 Republican lawmakers

Twelve Republican members of Congress have written to United States Attorney General William Barr, arguing in defense of Second Amendment rights for a Missouri couple whose rifle and pistol are now in the possession of local authorities.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who made national headlines in late June when they took up arms to defend their home from protesters who entered their St. Louis neighborhood, had their rifle confiscated on Friday when local police executed an order. trespassing.

Then on Saturday, a lawyer, who represented the couple until recently, handed police a gun that Patricia McCloskey was holding during the June incident, FOX 2 reported from St. Louis.

Lawyer Al Watkins said he had taken possession of the gun while still representing the couple, in anticipation of using it as evidence in a possible court appearance, FOX 2 reported.

"It was my duty and obligation to ensure that evidence is preserved to maintain the integrity of Mr. and / or Mrs. McCloskey's defense in the case, in what I consider to be the highly improbable event, of charges being filed." Watkins said, according to St. Louis KSDK-TV.

Watkins said the weapon was "inoperable" prior to the June incident, and Patricia McCloskey knew it was inoperable. But he said there were some potential legal issues with the way Patricia McCloskey held her gun compared to the way Mark McCloskey held hers, making the condition of the gun a problem, KSDK reported.

Since the June incident, the McCloskeys have faced scrutiny from the St. Louis Police Department and city circuit attorney Kimberly Gardner, who has been investigating the incident, but there was no indication that the couple was facing charges. .

In a statement on June 29, Gardner wrote that protesters had First Amendment rights that should be protected from "intimidation or threat of lethal force," and said such behavior "would not be tolerated."

In their letter to Barr, dated Friday, the dozen Republican lawmakers claimed that any charges brought against the couple would have "a chilling effect" on a US population whose rights to bear arms are guaranteed in the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. United.

"At this crucial moment in history, our nation needs the Justice Department to exercise strong leadership to ensure that none of our constitutional protections are eroded by the mob government," lawmakers wrote in part to Barr. "The charges against this couple will have a chilling effect on the entire nation, sending the message that American citizens no longer have the right to protect themselves in their own homes."

The letter was signed by representatives of the United States Louis Gohmert of Texas; Mo Brooks of Alabama; Greg Steube from Florida; Brian Babin of Texas; Paul Gosar of Arizona; Alex Mooney of West Virginia; Andy Harris of Maryland; Ted Budd of North Carolina; Steve King of Iowa; Steve Watkins of Kansas; Jody Hice of Georgia; and Scott Perry from Pennsylvania.

The delivery of the gun Saturday occurred outside Watkins' St. Louis office, in full view of reporters and passers-by, who saw and took photos. Some photos appeared on the FOX 2 St. Louis website.

Watkins said he no longer represented the McCloskeys because his decision to hold the couple's gun in his office had made him a potential witness in any court case involving the couple, KSDK reported. The couple's new attorney is Joel Schwartz.

Authorities wanted the gun in their possession to make sure it was inoperable, as the McCloskeys and Watkins claimed, FOX 2 reported. The reason the rifle was confiscated on Friday was unclear.

Protesters reportedly marched past the McCloskeys' home on the way to a planned meeting outside the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Schwartz, the couple's new attorney, told KSDK on Friday that he does not believe the McCloskeys will face charges in connection with the June incident, and said he is trying to arrange a meeting with Gardner's office, the circuit's attorney. .

If they face charges and are convicted, they will likely receive probation or be required to do community service, a University of St. Louis law professor told KSDK.

"There is very little chance that the McCloskeys will see any time in jail or prison on these types of charges," Professor John Ammann told the station.