Missouri Governor Says Forgiveness Is Likely If St. Louis Homeowners Charge

Missouri Governor Mike Parson says he is prepared to exercise his powers of pardon if prosecutors file criminal charges in the case of a St. Louis couple who brandished firearms at a group of protesters outside their home.

Parson, a Republican, told a St. Louis radio station Friday that he believes a pardon is "exactly what would happen" if Mark and Patricia McCloskey are charged in the June 28 incident captured on video and seen. by millions.

Then he added that, according to what he knows about the case, "I don't think they will spend any time in jail."

The McCloskeys, both attorneys, displayed weapons as Black Lives Matter protesters entered the private street where they live. The protesters went to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

State Attorney Kim Gardner launched an investigation, saying, "We will not tolerate the use of force against those who exercise their First Amendment rights." St. Louis police confiscated a rifle from the couple's home pursuant to a search warrant.

Parson told 97.1 FM that the McCloskeys "did what they should do legally," according to The Hill newspaper.

"A mafia has no right to collect your property," he said, according to the newspaper. "They had every right to protect themselves."

Parson linked to the interview on Twitter and added the comment: "We will not allow law-abiding citizens to be attacked for exercising their constitutional rights."

Gardner has not disclosed whether he intends to press charges, but several prominent Republicans, including President Trump, Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo. And Parson has been criticized for even deciding to investigate the couple. Parson cited the Missouri "castle doctrine" law that justifies lethal force for those who protect their homes. Hawley is seeking an investigation by the United States Department of Justice on Gardner.

A Gardner spokeswoman declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.