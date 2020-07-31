Missouri police officer who killed Michael Brown faces no charges

The investigation did not exonerate Wilson, Bell said.

The shooting of Wilson Brown, a black man, in August 2014 sparked a federal civil rights investigation, protests and a national debate. Protests erupted across the country after a grand jury refused to indict Wilson.

"Although this case represents one of the most significant moments in St. Louis history, the question for this office was a simple one," Bell said. "Could we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that when Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown, he committed murder or manslaughter under Missouri law?"

"After an independent and in-depth review of the evidence, we cannot prove that it did," Bell said.

Wilson shot Brown, who was unarmed, after a fight when Wilson stopped Brown on a Ferguson street. Witnesses at the time said the officer fired his weapon while Brown's hands were in the air. Wilson has said that Brown attacked him and feared for his life.

"I also want to make it clear that our investigation does not exonerate Darren Wilson," Bell said, noting the difference between testing a case during trial and "clearing him of all kinds of wrongdoing."

"There are so many points where Darren Wilson could have handled the situation differently, and if he had, Michael Brown could still be alive," Bell said.

"But that is not the question before us. The only question is whether we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred," Bell said. "The answer to that question is no. & # 39; And it would violate my ethical duties if I nevertheless filed charges."

CNN has reached out to the Brown family for comment.

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and settled in 2017.

CNN's Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.

