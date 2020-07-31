Missouri police officer who killed Michael Brown faces no charges

The investigation did not exonerate Wilson, Bell said.

The shooting of Wilson Brown, a black man, in August 2014 sparked a federal civil rights investigation, protests and a national debate. Protests erupted across the country after a grand jury refused to indict Wilson.

"Although this case represents one of the most significant moments in St. Louis history, the question for this office was a simple one," Bell said. "Could we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that when Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown, he committed murder or manslaughter under Missouri law?"

"After an independent and in-depth review of the evidence, we cannot prove that it did," Bell said.