Missouri Senator Roy Blunt blocks a unanimous consent bill that would remove Confederate statues from the Capitol

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-MO, blocked a bill introduced by Sen. Cory Booker, DN.J., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., who requested unanimous consent to remove the Confederate statues of the Capitol on Thursday.

"I request unanimous consent for the Rules Committee to be removed from further consideration of (Bill) S.3957 and the Senate to proceed to its immediate consideration," Booker said on the floor of the Senate.

The bill called for the removal of all statues of people who voluntarily fought for the Confederacy from the US Capitol building. USA

Currently, 11 statues of Confederate generals and leaders are placed in the Capitol National Statues Room, where each state can place up to two statues of its choice.

Booker said the statues on Capitol Hill were a "painful, insulting, and difficult injury."

"The continued presence of these statues in the hallways is an affront to African Americans and the ideals of our nation," said Booker.

Blunt blocked the passage of the law by unanimous consent and said: "I certainly would like to have some time to decide whether we should have a hearing on this."

Blunt said he wanted to "get the opinion of people who are removing similar statues from the building" and "find out what other states have in mind as part of this deal."

He noted that the states had previously signed an agreement with Congress on the statues, adding: "Now, we can eliminate that program. We could do many things. But we have signed that agreement."

Blunt said he wanted to consider whether there should be a hearing in the Rules Committee, which he chairs.

"Honestly, I don't think it's too grand to ask our states not to send statues of people who actively fought against this country," Schumer said Thursday. "You know, there's a reason Connecticut doesn't send a statue of Benedict Arnold."

Schumer also turned to Twitter to express his disappointment at the senator's objection.

“We need to dismantle institutional racism piece by piece, brick by brick, statue by statue, starting with the people's house, the nation's Capitol. But Senate Republicans opposed it, ”Schumer tweeted Thursday.

Democrats in Congress have been pushing for the removal of statues and to rename military bases named for Confederate figures, which President Trump has said he is fervently opposed to.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, also had four portraits of former Confederate House Presidents removed this week.

"There is no place in the sacred halls of this democracy, this temple of democracy, to commemorate the people who embody the violent intolerance and grotesque racism of the Confederacy," Pelosi told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

"To properly observe June 16 of this year, I am writing today to request the immediate removal of portraits on the United States Capitol of four previous speakers who served in the Confederacy: Robert Hunter of Virginia (1839-1841), Howell Cobb of Georgia (1849-1851), James Orr of South Carolina (1857-1859) and Charles Crisp of Georgia (1891-1895), "Pelosi wrote to House Secretary Cheryl Johnson requesting that the portraits be removed.

"The portraits of these men are symbols that delay the work of our nation to confront and combat intolerance," he added.