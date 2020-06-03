Missouri students who seem to mock George Floyd's death withdraw

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Two incoming Missouri college students who participated in a video that appeared to mock the murder of George Floyd withdrew.

Students were supposed to attend the University of Missouri and Missouri State University in the fall before participating in a video on social media in which they appear to be simulating suffocation between them. A student is heard saying "I can't breathe."

The University of Missouri, which was rocked by racial protests in 2015, quickly began a civil rights investigation, prompting one of the students to terminate their enrollment, reports the Columbia Daily Tribune.

"Given the similarity to the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the video is shocking and disturbing," Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri System and Acting Chancellor of MU, wrote in an email to the campus community.

Choi wrote that he began meeting with members of the Legion of Black Collegians and the Missouri Student Association. MU black students and alumni have taken to Twitter using the hashtag #BlackatMizzou to write about their negative experiences of being black on campus.

"University leaders and I remain committed to fighting discrimination and racism in all its forms," ​​wrote Choi.

Missouri State University said that in addition to the student who appeared in the video, another student who used an offensive racial slur in a social media post also dropped out, Springfield News-Leader reports.

"Many others have expressed anger and disbelief at the nature and tone of hurtful social media posts," MSU President Clif Smart wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Smart said the students, who are white and female, chose to withdraw after "acknowledging the impact of the video and posting on social media."