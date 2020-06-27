Missouri's remaining abortion clinic renews license after long court battle

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reissued a license for the only remaining abortion clinic in the state on Thursday, culminating a yearlong legal battle that underscored the options available to women seeking abortions in some states.

The clinic spent months in legal limbo as the state defended its decision not to reissue the clinic's license last June. In late May, a state administrator decided the health department was wrong not to reissue the license.

Missouri Health Department Director Randall Williams accused Planned Parenthood's St. Louis Reproductive Health Services (PPSLR) office of performing inadequate medical services that resulted in two "failed abortions," although they did not result. in no reported complication.

Missouri Administrative Hearings Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi seemed to agree with Planned Parenthood's argument that the state "selected" a handful of difficult cases out of thousands of successful abortions.

"In more than 4,000 abortions provided since 2018, the Department has only identified two causes for denying her license," Dandamudi wrote.

After reviewing the cases, the Administrative Hearings Commission said it could not find evidence of negligence in safe practice.

That decision allowed the clinic to remain open until May 21. Thursday's renewal came after another inspection by the clinic's health department, which is located in St. Louis.

Majorie Danenfelser, chairman of the pro-life list Susan B. Anthony, denounced the decision in May, arguing at the time that the St. Louis clinic posed a threat to women and children.

"Unborn children and their mothers face serious health risks, especially during a pandemic, as long as St. Louis Planned Parenthood is allowed to remain open," he said. "The history of this particular facility shows an appalling pattern of failed abortions and other violations that demonstrate that they are unable to control themselves."

Anti-abortion advocates like Danenfelser have denounced the clinic as one of the worst in the nation. Checkmyclinic.org, an anti-abortion group that tracks health violations in clinics, has claimed that the clinic saw a "wash list" of violations.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on the constitutionality of Louisiana law regulating certain aspects of abortion clinics, which require, for example, that doctors have admission privileges to local hospitals. Pro-abortion advocates fear the decision may make the Missouri situation more common, as it could allow states to effectively force the closure of clinics across the country.

