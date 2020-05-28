Mister Sinister was supposed to appear in the Channing Tatum movie Gambit

Once upon a time, Channing Tatum was supposed to be leading an independent GAMBIT movie. The project had been teased for years, and Tatum even appeared with other Marvel stars at San Diego Comic-Con. The film seemed to fall into development hell and with the Disney / Fox merger with 20th Century Fox Marvel characters under the MCU banner, we'll probably never see Tatum take on the role. That doesn't mean we can't remember what it could have been and that's what producer Simon Kinberg is doing regarding the missed opportunity for a great villain appearance that would have taken place in the GAMBIT movie.

During a discussion with "IGN", Kinberg spoke about a post-X-MEN credit scene: 2016 APOCALYPSE that included iconic X-Men villain Mister Sinister. While fans knew the scene hinted at its potential reveal, Kinberg explains that the plan was to feature it in full at Channing Tatum's GAMBIT:

"We teased him at the end of Apocalypse. The Essex Corp is something you see on a label at the end of Apocalypse. We had talked about doing something with it, and I'm not going to go into detail. Since it is no longer owned by 20th Century Fox and now he's part of the MCU. I have no idea what the plan is. But Mister Sinister was going to be part of the Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum. "

It is truly surprising that Mister Sinister has yet to make a live appearance, especially considering that he is one of the most popular villains in the "X-Men" canon. The character was first mentioned as the employer behind the team of assassins known as the Marauders in "The Uncanny X-Men" # 212 (December 1986) and is first seen in silhouette in the following issue, # 213. Mister Sinister would make his first full appearance in "The Uncanny X-Men" # 221 (September 1987). Real name Nathaniel Essex, the character was a biologist in Victorian England who developed advanced theories of human evolution. Eventually, he teamed up with Apocalypse, an immortal mutant who has witnessed virtually all of human history. Apocalypse transformed Essex into an ageless being at the cost of what was left of his humanity. With his new abilities, Essex took on the new name Sinister. The character would go on to appear in popular character arcs featuring Cyclops, Jean Gray, and the birth of Cable. Although he was not present in the live-action films, the character appeared multiple times in a popular capacity in the 90s animated series X-Men.

The GAMBIT movie was in various stages of development since the popular live-action character's debut in X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE in 2009. Tatum certainly seemed passionate about playing the role, but it's a film that will probably never see the light of day. day, especially since Marvel Studios shelved the project once Disney acquired Fox.

Maybe the MCU will use Mister Sinister at some point and Gambit may be in his future as well. The project as we knew it is probably dead, but it is interesting to know where they intended to go with it. Would you have liked to see Mister Sinister appear on Channing Tatum's GAMBIT? Do you think he's a villain that the MCU should explore?

