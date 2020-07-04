MIT designs a robot that can disinfect a warehouse floor in half an hour, and that could one day be used in supermarkets and schools.





Development of this project began in early April, and one of the researchers said it came in direct response to the pandemic. The results have been encouraging enough for researchers to say that autonomous UV disinfection could be done in other settings, such as supermarkets, factories, and restaurants.

While home cleaning solutions can reduce the spread of the virus, a self-contained robot capable of quickly and efficiently cleaning large areas like warehouses or supermarkets could prove essential. The researchers used the base of one of Ava Robotics' mobile robots and modified it with a custom UV-C light lamp.