MIT designs a robot that can disinfect a warehouse floor in half an hour, and that could one day be used in supermarkets and schools.

While home cleaning solutions can reduce the spread of the virus, a self-contained robot capable of quickly and efficiently cleaning large areas like warehouses or supermarkets could prove essential. The researchers used the base of one of Ava Robotics' mobile robots and modified it with a custom UV-C light lamp.
UV-C light has been shown to be effective in killing bacteria and viruses on surfaces, the researchers said. However, it is harmful to humans. The robot was built to be autonomous without the need for supervision or direct interaction.
The team teleoperated the robot to teach it how to navigate the warehouse by setting predefined reference points, and the team said it is currently exploring how to use the sensors on board the robot to adapt to changes in the environment.
The goal is for the robot to be able to adapt to our world to dynamically change its plan based on estimated UV-C doses.
The UV-C matrix attached to the top of the mobile robot emits shortwave ultraviolet light that kills the microorganisms and disrupts their DNA in a process called ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, the researchers said. This process is generally used in hospitals or medical centers to sterilize rooms and stop the spread of microorganisms.
While the team currently focuses on a single robot that is deployed at the food bank, the team said they are exploring what "multi-robot solutions might look like in the future."